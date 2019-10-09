“Bi-communal Cyprus lawyers exchange program” is growing  

ON Wednesday 2 October a reception was held for 4 young lawyers from Cyprus who had been on a week-long program in London, learning and experiences how the justices system in the UK.

The program put together by the Cypriot Lawyers society and sponsored by the British High Commons in Cyprus. The “Bi-communal Cyprus lawyers exchange program” was held for the second time this year with four young lawyers from Cyprus, two Turkish Cypriots and two Greek Cypriot lawyers taking part.

Adreas Chrisitofides, Cise Gurkan, Georgia Kakouri and Nuray Nedcet spent a week together not only learning about the process and differences of the legal system in the UK compared to Cyprus but they also learn how similar both Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot systems are. Kokoris said “We have learnt a lot from each other, we didn’t know our system are so similar and I think we can work together and learn from each other, with is a big step for the two communities.” Nedcet added that the experience has shown them new things which they plan to use when back in Cyprus “We have seen many things we can incorporate back home”.

The reception held in Holborn, saw a number of Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot originations come together along with business and well-known names within the legal word here in London. Also attended the event were former High Commoner to Cyprus Peter Millet and Matthew Kidd and Greek Cypriot MP for Southgate Bambos Charalambous .

Pavlos Panyi and Kerim Fuad who set the exchange program spoke of ‘how this is an experience not only helping to enforcing unity but an experience that opens a new way for these lawyers to learn, meet and experience exactly how the UK system is really like’. They both expressed that this is the second exchange program and in February they started off with just one Turkish Cypriot and one Greek Cypriot lawyer this time it has double and they plan to keep the project growing in the future.