TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı visited Londra Gazete

On Tuesday 10 September TRNC London representative Oya Tuncalı, TRNC Consul Buket Kop and newly appointed Vice-Consul and Political Relations Representative Denil Ertuğ made a courtesy visit to Londra Gazete and met with the owner Yilmaz Özyiğit.

Egemen Arkut and Yeşim Özyiğit from the news team attended the meeting and discussed the problems of Turkish Cypriots living in the UK, social needs, and the political situation in the TRNC and Britain.

Touching on their work and plans ahead Tuncalı said: “We will continue to serve in an embracing structure and participate in the activities of associations. Together with our new staff, we will continue to maintain our relations with society at the highest level. As a representative, we are in favour of communication and cooperation.

On the other hand, we continue our negotiations with our interlocutors in the bureaucracy. In August, we had meetings with the British Foreign Ministry. In the light of the political picture, negotiations continue both in parliament and in the ministries. We carry out all the activities that a state representative must perform.

Since my resumption of office, we have made efforts to establish the Turkish Cypriot Conservative Party group and the Turkish Cypriots Labour Party group in the British Parliament. We established our group in the Labour Party, and our work with the Conservative Party continues.

We have achieved many social and cultural achievements as a representative and society. Of course, we do not only conduct relations with society here but also organize official visits from our country to the UK in terms of protocol and provide the necessary contacts. ”

Tuncalı and her delegation stated that they would establish close relations with the media in order to communicate better with the society and thanked the media organisations in UK in this context.