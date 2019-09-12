New courses starting at Day-Mer

DAY-MER will be starting this new academic year with the aim to hold active in addressing the problems and needs of the Turkish and Kurdish communities living in London. With the summer holiday now over and young student back in school, September marks the start of their new programs. In addition to cultural and artistic courses for children, young people and adults, the activities and services that adults will express themselves will continue in both institutions.

With a wide range of courses available for all ages catered to different levels of ability that will so many people. With a number of classes from learning English, painting and drawings, Guitar, violin, saz, piano, drama, percussion, drums, children’s choir, chess, folk dance, adult photography, dram, yoga and bendir courses at the London Community Centre will continue this semester.

Day-Mer has said that the course and studies offer the participants to have the opportunity to express themselves in the night, festival and festival held throughout the year, but also become an active element of being a passive audience of cultural and artistic events. For information on courses and events, you can call Day-MER on 02072758440 and the London Community Centre on 07756241553.