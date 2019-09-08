Unity and solidarity among young people

President of Cyprus Turkish Youth Union and members of the administration meet with the Democratic Party Youth Organization Representative Erden Pekri and National Unity Party Girne Youth Branch President met with Yağmur Aydındağ.

During the meeting, social projects and cultural activities were exchanged. The importance of unity and solidarity among young people living in the Diaspora and Northern Cyprus was emphasized.

An invitation by DP Youth Organization representative Erden Pekri, was extended to of KTGBİ chairwoman Nafiya Horozoğlu and committee members.

Speaking about the problems of that Turkish Cypriot youth face living in the UK and the problems of young people living in Cyprus are dealing with, the organisations shared a message of unity saying that young Turkish Cypriots should protect their culture, customs and traditions in the countries where they live.

