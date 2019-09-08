Man dies after ‘accidentally’ shooting himself in south London

Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found with gunshot wounds in south-east London.

Witnesses in the area said that they had heard reports the man, in his 20s, had accidentally shot himself.

Scotland Yard said it responded to reports of suspicious activity in Sydenham Road in Lewisham at 3.45pm on Sunday, with firearms officers being summoned after shots were heard.

The victim died at the scene at 3.50pm, police said.

A shopkeeper on the high street said that he and his colleague had also heard the victim had accidentally shot himself.