Met re-opens investigation as footage of Savoy security guard beating a homeless man is shared

Shocking footage has emerged of a Savoy security guard jumping on a homeless man’s head during a savage attack outside the five-star hotel.

Images surfaced on Friday showing a security guard in a smart black suit talking to a man outside the hotel entrance in central London.

Within a few seconds of the footage starting, the guard launches into a sudden attack against the man, who was reportedly homeless and fishing coins from a decorative fountain.

The guard repeatedly punches the man before throwing him to the ground as other security staff and a doorman in a top hat and tails watch on.

He continues to punch the man while he is on the ground, before appearing to kick him in the chest directly outside the entrance of the exclusive hotel.

After the guard begins to kick the motionless man in the head, the doorman approaches and attempts to intervene as another man with two dogs also goes to stop the attack.

However, the guard then lifts himself up on a large flower pot and jumps on the victim’s head, causing the doorman to visibly recoil.

After the attack, which happened nine months ago and lasted around 20 seconds, the guard drags the man up by his hat before finally stepping back as more people approach.

Christmas decorations can be seen in the background of the footage from the hotel.

The Savoy Hotel has apologised over the incident, while Scotland Yard has now re-opened its investigation, and wants to question the guard, and speak to the victim.

The force said: “Police were called at approximately 9.01pm on Sunday December 30, 2018 to the Savoy hotel on the Strand following reports of a man being assaulted.

“Officers attended. All parties were spoken to. The victim, a male, did not wish to make any allegations and declined media treatment and left the area.

“Police are now aware of CCTV footage which shows a male being viciously assaulted outside the Savoy hotel apparently by a member of security staff. The footage appeared on social media on September 5, 2019.

“Enquiries into this incident have now been reopened and police are working to identify the culprit, bring him in for questioning and speak to the victim.

“We are working closely with the Savoy hotel as part of our ongoing enquiries.”

A Savoy Hotel spokesman said they only became aware of the incident on Thursday as the original report of the incident did not detail how grave it was.

The spokesman confirmed the guard no longer works at the Savoy Hotel.

He said: “Yesterday we became aware of this utterly deplorable incident and immediately launched a comprehensive investigation.

“To date we have found that the report at the time of the incident neglected any detail of the seriousness of what happened. We have reported the incident to the police.

“The individual concerned is no longer associated with the hotel in any way. We are shocked and appalled by his actions and apologise to the individual and the public for what occurred.”

It was previously reported that the man was a third party contractor and not directly hired by the hotel. The Savoy Hotel has been contacted for further comment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to call police via 101 quoting CAD 6164/30Dec18 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.