CTCA UK sets date for their 2nd Awards Gala

On Saturday 12th October, the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in Britain (CTCA UK) will host its second Awards Gala Dinner and Dance to celebrate successful British Turkish Cypriots. Taking place at the Royal National Hotel in Bloomsbury, central London, and the black-tie event will include live music and entertainment alongside the awards ceremony.

A total of 26 awards will be given on the night including the Male and Female Personalities of the Year, Rising Stars, and a Lifetime Achievement Awards, which in its inaugural year in 2017 saw recipients such as trailblazing activist Akile Isin, businessman and BBC Dragon Touker Suleyman, celebrity chef Selin Kiazim and TV personality Kem Cetinay be recognised for their achievements.

Winners for 2019 will be determined by a jury comprising of senior members from the CTCA and wider community. The public will be able to vote on the People’s Choice award for Best Community Activist: details on how to vote will be released along with the nominations at the start of September.

Businesses can also get involved by becoming event and award sponsors, and by advertising in the event programme. Interested parties should contact CTCA UK’s chair Leyla Kemal as soon as possible.

Tickets for the night are now on sale from Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/2UaLhE4)) and from CTCA members around London. The price per person is £65, with a maximum of 12 persons per table. Entry includes a three-course dinner, wine and soft drinks. Early bird tickets will be available to buy for £60 until Sunday, 15 September.

All proceeds from the event will go towards future projects of CTCA UK, turning it from a voluntary-managed non-profit organisation into one with full-time staff and property assets to better serve the community.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ctcauk, email info@ctcauk.com or call 07496 267 033 / 07949 785 037.

