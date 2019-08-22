IAKM Cemevi opens education courses for students and adults

THE UK Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi (IAKM Cemevi), which has a great authority as an Alevi faith and cultural centre throughout the UK, especially in London, hap now opened education courses for school student and adults for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The IAKM Cemevi will serve not only as a centre of faith and culture but also as an educational institution for people from all walks of life. Starting on Monday, September 9, both students and adults will be able to take lessons from teachers who are experts in their fields.

Looking to raise more successful future generations and advance themselves in culture, arts or positive sciences, public courses will be offered at a small fee, with lessons in a wide range of subjects and topic to meet everyone interests.

The Education Coordinator Alkan Karaçam, who made a statement about the courses which will be given by the IAKM Cemevi in ​​the new education season, is also a Turkish teacher who has a PhD said “One of the most important parameters of the modern world is education. The importance of education is increasing day by day. Your degree of education makes you a more important person in society. Training does not only provide individual benefit. It also provides many social benefits. In an educated society, problems are solved more easily. Social peace is more easily achieved. Key Stage, Science, GCSE exams, which will surely contribute to the education and development of our community members, Mathematics, Turkish, Kurdish classes, English for adults (ESOL), Alevi, Semah, folk dances we will have guitar, violin, piano, theatre/drama, diction, painting, chess, pilates, Zumba lessons. ”

The courses, which start on Monday, September 9, will end on June 28, 2020. The three-semester curriculum will be suspended during the Christmas and Easter holiday periods.

You can call 020 3887 3551 or visit the cemevi building at 19 Clarendon Road, Hornsey, N8 0DD for further information about the courses to be held by IAKM Cemevi.