3 men shot in Hackney

Three men have been injured in a suspected shooting in north-east London.

Police were scrambled to Kingsland Road in the borough of Hackney to reports of gunfire heard at about 10.30pm on Monday.

Officers were later alerted to three injured men who attended a London hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the force believes their injuries are linked to the gun shots.

There have been no arrests.

Transport for London issued an emergency services incident alert related to the shooting.

It said the A10 Kingsland Road in London E8 at the junction of St Peter’s Way “is closed in both directions between Richmond Road and Downham Road due to an emergency services incident”.

In statement, Scotland Yard said: “Police were called at around 10.30pm on Monday, July 22, to shots heard in Kingsland Road, E8.

“A short time later, officers were alerted to three injured males having attended a London hospital. We believe the injured males are linked to shots fired in Kingsland Road and await details of their injuries.

“A crime scene has been identified in Kingsland Road and cordons are in place. Some local roads are closed.

“There has been no arrest at this stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 8961/jul22​. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.