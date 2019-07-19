50 years on since the first moon landing

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, one of the most significant events in modern history.

On July 16, 1969, astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin and Michael Collins launched into space aboard Apollo 11 with the intention of man landing on the moon.

Four days later on July 20, Armstrong then followed by Aldrin took mans first step on the moon’s surface.

As Armstrong stepped onto the moon he uttered his immortal words to nearly 600 million people were glued to their TV screen watching at home: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.

NASA NASA NASA

Just half a century later, the list of people to have ever walked on the moon is still tiny – only 12 have ever accomplished the feat and they have all been American., with the last landing taking place just three years after the first in 1972.