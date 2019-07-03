Welcome reception held for the Cypriot Turkish Building Contractors Association

Londra Gazete held a cocktail reception to welcome the Cypriot Turkish Building Contractors Association (CTBCA) and its members that were in London taking part in two Turkish Cypriot festivals.

The event which took place on Saturday 29 June saw the construction and estate companies that have travelled from North Cyprus, celebrating they’re welcome to London and their first time taking part in the North London festivals.

With drinks and food, the construction and estate companies that attended the event enjoyed the evening relaxing and mingled together with a group of business people from London, talking about the work they have been involved in and future plans.

Held at Cyprus Gardens, the special invited saw some 50 people attended Officials from Northern Cyprus, CTBCA, Cyprus Turkish Building Contractors Association, AKOL Group, Creditwest Bank, Dörter Construction, Döveç Group, Halken Construction, Northern Land Construction, Noyanlar Group, Nurel Construction, Omağ Development, Tunalı Construction, Vision Group and White Lotus Development.

Also invited to the event were a number of businesses here in London such as Accounting Direct Plus, A to Z Cash & Carry, Association of British-Turkish Investors & Contractors, Bistro The Walk Restaurant, Cobblers Coffee, John Grants Estate Agent, London Turkish Masters FC, New President Holidays and Zek & Co officials, as well as Enfield Deputy Mayor Sabri Özaydın and master artist Osman Balıkçıoğlu attended.