Eniscan is safe and at home!

13-year-old Eniscan Doğangün has been found and reunited with his family is been shared today.

A post shared by his mother said: ” To all facebook users like to give you the good news our son Eniscan has returned home he is safe and well I like to thank you all for all your help and support I can’t thank enough Serpil Baysaloglu Akjen Havali”

On Monday morning, June 10, Eniscan’s Oyster card was used from London Bridge at 8.20am to Shepherds Bush. It shows he arrived at Shepherds Bush at 8.53am. Last night a police statement was shared that he could be in the reading area.

This morning his mother Hakime Enruz Dogangun, shared the great new that Eniscan was safe and well back in the family home.