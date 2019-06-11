Have you seen missing Eniscan Doğangün?
13-year-old Eniscan Doğangün has been missing since yesterday morning after leaving his home for school.
On Monday morning, June 10, Eniscan’s Oyster card was used from London Bridge at 8.20am to Shepherds Bush. It shows he arrived at Shepherds Bush at 8.53am. Since these transactions, his oyster has not been used since.
Eniscan Doğangün lives in the Bromley, south London. His school is located a 20 minutes’ walk from his home.
His mother Hakime Enrüz Doğangün announced her son’s disappearance through social media in a plea for information on the whereabouts of her son. she also shared in an update that police are looking at CCTV and his phone records to find his location.
In addition to the Turkish-speaking community living in London, our community members who learned that Eniscan was missing from outside of London have all been sharing Hakime’s post.
Havli told us that they have not received any news from Eniscan yet and that there had no development yet from the police.