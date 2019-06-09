The Queen’s birthday celebrations marked with the Trooping the Colour

The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with the annual Trooping the Colour parade in central London.

She was joined by members of the royal family and thousands of spectators to watch the display in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

The ceremony saw some of Britain’s most prestigious regiments stage the centuries-old spectacle on Saturday (8 June).

And among the royals was Meghan, attending her first official royal engagement since giving birth to son Archie just over four weeks ago.

She joined Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge in a coach that was greeted by cheers from crowds in the Mall as it made its way to Horse Guards Parade.

The Queen arrived in a procession full of pomp and pageantry featuring a Sovereign’s Escort from the Household Cavalry, made up of Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their silver and gold breastplates and plumed helmets.

Riding on horseback behind the Queen’s coach were the royal colonels: The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Princess Royal, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards and Duke of York, Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

When the royal family made their traditional appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour.

After the fly-past of RAF aircraft, from historic planes to modern jets, the national anthem was played and Louis joined the crowds in clapping after it ended.