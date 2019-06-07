The Mayor of Ankara met with Jeremy Corbyn

The Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavaş met with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during his visit to the UK.

Sharing on his social media pages images yesterday (6 June) and a message that he spent a day visiting and talking with a number of politicians in London.

Yavaş met with the Mayor of Dagenham to talk about green energy saying “We shared information on green energy with Barking Dagenham Mayor Darren Rodwell in the UK.”

Adding “I had the opportunity to meet and talk with London Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.” and that “We exchanged ideas on social policy projects together with London Labor Party Deputy Lyn Brown.”

Yavaş met with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mp Lyn Brown the labour party’s Shadow Treasury Minister.

It wasn’t made clear what was spoken at his meetings but Yavaş expressed his visits as a day of productivity.