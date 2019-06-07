The 3rd Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival set to be the event of the summer

THE Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival, which was held for the second time last year by CTCA UK, will be hosting their 3rd festival at the end of June.

With the date set for the 30 June, this year’s festival is set with entertainment, food and drinks bring the best of Turkish Cypriot culture to London, the previous years has seen tens of thousands of people fill the festival, this year it is expected to just as successful.

New to this year’s event they will also host in the well known The Mid Summer Ball, at a second stage with 20 Turkish Cypriot DJ’s playing all genres of music, Live performances, hosts, special guest appearance by Tamer Hassan, DJ Ramsey, Havva from X-factor, DJ Fen, Mr Jones and many more names will in the line up. This year will also see ADK Supreme Sports Car Exhibition which will also take place at the festival, where you will be able to take pictures next to the supercars.

Well known names such as rock band SOS, ‘O Ses’ finalist Ibrahim Sevki, Pop singer Peri Aziz, young singers Yasmin Nafi and Tanyel Hassan, Osman Balikicoglu and more will all be taking to the stage, this year’s festival is pack full of fun and entertainment, The Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival set to be the event of the summer.

With a fun-fair, face paints, donkey rides, folk dancing and art& crafts, the festival is free for children aged 5 and under and with over 2000 car park spaces available making it the perfect family day out.

Taking place at Enfield Playing fields, Donkey Lane EN1 3PL from 11 am until 8 pm, to get your ticket and to book your car park space you can visit http://tccf2019.eventbrite.co.uk or follow the CTCA UK’s festival Facebook event page ‘3rd Turkish Cypriot Cultural Festival 2019 30/06/19’ to follow all the latest news and updates.