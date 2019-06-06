VATAN Cultural Turkish Music Choir, which is based in London, will meet art-lovers with it’s Hep O Sarki’ concert, which will be held on 7 June and will be composed of Zeki Müren songs.

Speaking to Londra Gazete Vatan Cultural Turkish Music Choir President Türkan Nalbantoğlu said “Naci Göçen will perform in the conducting of the chorus Turkish Art Music lovers will have a good night. The ‘Hep O Sarki’ concert will take place at the Regency Banqueting Suite in Tottenham, London. Our choir has participated in various events and international concerts for 8 years. On June 7 Naci Göçen will perform in the conducting of the chorus Turkish Art Music lovers will have a good night.” TRT artist Çiğdem Gürdal, one of the veterans of Turkish art music, will take part in the themed night. We will be back. We will be back again.

Vatan Cultural Turkish Music Choir, which was founded by an amateur group with the support of Türkan Nalbantoğlu and supported by educational institutions, is in its 8th year this year.

The choir, conducted by composer-musician Naci Göçen, brings together the heart music with the concerts he organizes every year. Koro, in recent years, gave a concert in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The concert will start at 7 pm on Friday evening, June 7 at the Regency Banqueting Suite at 11 Bruce Grove, Tottenham, London N17 6UR.