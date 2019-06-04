Iftar dinner given by the Cyprus Islamic Association Al Hashim Trust

THE Cyprus Islamic Association Al Hashim Trust, organised a special Iftar dinner for the month of Ramadan on Sunday 2 June.

The Iftar dinner organized by the Cyprus Islamic Association Al Hashim Trust, took place with a Mevlits and prayers reading that was given, the iftar dinner was given to break their fats together and celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time in which donation and given is a very important part of the month, many people donated and the collected by the Cyprus Islamic Association Al Hashim Trust will be sent to the poor and needy in 7 countries as food and financial support.

During the month of Ramadan, Husayn Hashim al-Bakayi expressed his thanks to everyone that had donated to the Cyprus Islamic Association Al Hashim Trust, the donations made during the night organised by the participants of the night.

The iftar dinner, accompanied by prayers, took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, with guest enjoying each other company and celebrating together.