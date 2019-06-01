Today is the UK’s hottest day of the year!

Today the temperature is forecasted to Rach highs of 28C in parts of the UK will experience the hottest day of the year so far.

So far this year, the joint warmest days were 19 April and 15 May, which both saw highs of 25.8C, according to the Met Office.

The UK also experienced its hottest Easter Monday on record, as temperatures reached 25C in places.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The heat is going to be limited to south and east really, some parts of England and Wales, but with the main emphasis on the south-east corner and East Anglia.

“There will be some medium and high-level cloud around. It will make the sunshine a bit hazy at times so not necessarily wall-to-wall blue skies, it’ll be feeling quite humid as well.”

Maximum temperatures are expected to be reached this afternoon, likely around the London area.