The Limassol Association organised Mevlit and Iftar dinner 

LIMASSOL Association organised a special Iftar dinner during the month of Ramadan month along with a mevlit reading.

The event took place on Sunday, May 26 at 19.00 with an iftar dinner benign served. Hüseyin Hashim read prayer and mevlit, this followed by after Ney Master Murad Ferhat Yegül presented an enjoyable concert before the iftar dinner was given. Making the opening speech at the event was the President of Limassol Association Arife Retvan, she spoke about the meaning and importance of the day and thanked the guests who attended the event.

In the statement made by the Limasollular Association, the participants of the night and those who contributed to the night were thanked for the following:

“While our religion exhibits an example of your respect for our culture, experience and art, our peaceful conscience is the comfort of our hearts to be a remedy for our children with leukaemia. We thank our honorary president Nural Ezel and his beloved wives Aycan Ezel, our esteemed Hüseyin ve Muhiddin Hocalarımız, Ney Ustun Murat Yegül, our friends, our friends, our members, our team and all those who supported and appreciated us.

We really could handle it from the stem to the branch, from the fruit to the fruit, from the ground to the sky when we needed to be a whole. A beautiful atmosphere and a night of emotion full of beauty in your beautiful heart shape. Thanks everyone. Everything is pleasant. ”