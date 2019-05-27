Niyazi Kizilyurek elected first Turkish Cypriot MEP

The European vote in Cyprus produced a landmark result from Sunday’s voting when the first Turkish Cypriot was elected as an MEP.

Among the six MEPs elected was university professor Niyazi Kizilyurek, 59, who is a member of the Akel Party (AP).

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou thanked Turkish Cypriots who worked with the party saying, “peace in Cyprus cannot be prevented”.

Following the results, Kızılyürek told the Cyprus News Agency his election to the European Parliament bears special significance ‘not because he is the first Turkish Cypriot to be elected but because it was done through a Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot partnership’.

