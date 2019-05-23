Fire rips through Tottenham warehouse

Firefighters continue to tackle a fire that has ripped through a warehouse, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky in north London since midnight.

Around 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze at what is thought to be a furniture store in Garman Road, Tottenham, which broke out at about 00:20 BST.

Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Mike Cotton, from London Fire Brigade, said “a huge amount of thick black smoke” was travelling for miles.

Mr Cotton, who confirmed there were no injuries, said that when crews from Tottenham and Edmonton arrived they “found a developed fire and they called for reinforcements”.

“We currently have 15 appliances attending this fire along with aerial appliances and high-volume pumps,” he added.

“There’s a range of units down there. We’re unable to say how it started at this time because it needs investigating.”

The smoke could be seen as far as south London.