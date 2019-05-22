Professor Dr. İlber Ortaylı participated at May 19 celebrations in London

In the event organised by ÇANAKKALE Commemorative Platform (CAP), Prof Dr. İlber Ortaylı gave a lecture on the panel “The First Step of the National Struggle in the Centenary” speaking about the day of 19 May 1919 and the days that followed after.

At the Kensington Hilton Hotel, T.C. London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın, TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı, T.C. Consul General of London Çınar Ergin, Armed Forces Attache İsmail Candan Aşçı, Deputy Consul Gülcan Ökçün and numerous diplomats, representatives of non-governmental organisations operating in the UK and nearly 200 guests attended.

The event began with a moment of silence and followed by the Turkish National Anthem, in memory of all the martyrs and veterans, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his armed friends. Ambassador Ümit Yalçın gave a short speech after the opening speech made by the Chairman of the Çanakkale Commemoration Platform, Servet Hassan. Yalçın said, “England is an important country in our country’s history. Our history crossed in different ways in the First World War and the War of Independence. These young people, our children need to know our history”.

After the ambassador on the podium, Dr. İlber Ortaylı arrived. Ortaylı explained May 19 as follows: “Every Turk living in England must know the history of the First World War. The British navy fought in Çanakkale and received a great defeat. They say “ Canakkale inevitable”. Gallipoli peninsula is easy to see on the map, but very difficult. It’s been a long war. The withdrawal of the UK from Çanakkale with its superior military knowledge is a big scandal. Under these circumstances, Mustafa Kemal came to Samsun on 19 May. 19 May the exit to Samsun is finished in Ankara.”