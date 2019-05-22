100 years of enthusiasm celebrated at Newington Green

Hundreds of people gather together at Newington Green celebrated the 100th anniversary of May 19.

The Big London Meeting was organised by six associations to celebrate the 100th anniversary of 19 May Youth and Sports Day.

The program included a speech on behalf of the organizing committee by +1 Turkey thanking everyone involved, Dilek Livaneli’s program in the program offered to everyone with rich content. Drawing attention to the national fighting spirit in 1919, today’s young people will be transferred from generation to generation of safety that we move in, he said.

A speech was also made on behalf of the organising committee by Onur Serbest from +1 Turkey, “I would like to thank all those who participated, pointed out the spirit of a national struggle that was fired in 1919, and stated that the entrances that we carry today will be transferred from generation to generation.”

Photographs and information that shed light on the past were shared with the participants with the National Struggle exhibition established in the park area. Many people from outside London also attended the celebration at Newington Green Park in North London.

The event saw hundreds of people take part in activities on May 19 spirit by bringing together by Atatürk society UK, Azerbaijan Evi, Turkey Youth Union, +1 Turkey, Anatolia Cultural Center and Turkish Cyprus Cultural Association.