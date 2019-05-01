‘May Day’ celebrations in London

MAY 1st International Workers Day was celebrated in London, with thousands of people gathering to march through London on Wednesday 1 May.

A large number of public and private sector workers, trade union members, NGO representatives, students and pensions from London, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, gathered in the Clerkenwell neighbourhood of the city for activities in many parts of the UK.

The participants began their march by opening banners and flags, celebrating their

solidarity and achievements but also slogans were chanted in regards to legal restrictions on workers’ unions, the housing crisis in the country, salaries and social aid cuts.

In particular, some privatization policies were criticized during the walk, especially in the government’s austerity policies, in the spending on health, education, security and transport. The March organisers say “we stand with workers around the world and oppose those who seek to divide us by skin colour or ethnic background. We win when we stand together.”

May 1st Labour and Solidarity Day, also known as “May Day” in the United Kingdom, have been celebrated with events organised in London since 1880.

Many Turkish-speaking community members also participated in the walk. Democratic Power Union, the Turkish Kurdish Community Solidarity Centre and the CHP UK Union, also took place in Trafalgar Square.

Celebrations ended after speeches made on behalf of the Walking Committee and other institutions.

