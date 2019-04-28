Okan Gürhan elected as first ‘Young Mayor of Enfield’

A 15-year-old Turkish student has been elected as the first ever ‘Young Mayor of Enfield’.

Okan Gürhan a member of Enfield Council’s Youth Parliament will be celebrating his coronation on May 8th at Enfield Civic Centre.

Setting an example for his community, Okan has shown that ages is not a limit on achieving good goals and young people’s voice need to herd.

Showing that young people in Enfield have a platform and using this outlet proactively will get their concerns and ambitions voiced.

The young teenager has successfully achieved a dream and we are sure that this is just the start to many more successes for Okan.