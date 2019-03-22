2 stabbings in Enfield A man in his 20s was airlifted away to hospital after first response teams attended the scene of a stabbing

The Police were called to Fothergill Drive in Enfield at 4.28pm following reports a man in his 20s was knifed. The man’s condition is currently not known.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 16.28hrs on Friday, 22 March to a report of a male stabbed.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.At this early stage, it is believe that the victim, a man believed to be in his early 20s, was stabbed in Fothergill Drive, N21, and then drove to another location nearby before police were called.

“He has been taken to a north London hospital – we await an update on his condition. No arrest at this stage – enquiries continue.” Police asked that anyone with information call 101 quoting CAD 5202/22MAR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.