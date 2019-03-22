2 stabbings in Enfield
A man in his 20s was airlifted away to hospital after first response teams attended the scene of a stabbing.
The Police were called to Fothergill Drive in Enfield at 4.28pm following reports a man in his 20s was knifed. The man’s condition is currently not known.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 16.28hrs on Friday, 22 March to a report of a male stabbed.
“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.At this early stage, it is believe that the victim, a man believed to be in his early 20s, was stabbed in Fothergill Drive, N21, and then drove to another location nearby before police were called.
“He has been taken to a north London hospital – we await an update on his condition. No arrest at this stage – enquiries continue.”
Police asked that anyone with information call 101 quoting CAD 5202/22MAR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The attack came hours after an earlier stabbing in Enfield, which took place at 2.20am.
Officers were called to Lawson Road to find a man, 29, had been repeatedly stabbed and may have also been run over in a horrific assault.
He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and his condition is not described as life-threatening.