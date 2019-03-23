Haringey reveal Young People at Risk Strategy

HARINGEY Council has made a strong commitment to protect and support vulnerable young people from violence, abuse and exploitation after unveiling their Young People at Risk Strategy.

Haringey is one of the first boroughs in London to set out a long-term, public health approach to tackling the root causes of serious youth violence.

This is based on the public health approach which is credited with achieving a step-change reduction in violence in Glasgow in recent years.

The strategy sets out how the council, police, schools, health services, community groups and other key partners will work together to tackle the issue and has five key outcomes.

The areas that will be assessed are strong communities, strong families and healthy relationships, positive mental health and wellbeing, high achievement and opportunity and reduction in serious youth violence.

The long-term strategy is based on input from local young people and uses a ‘public health’ model which provides joint-up support across the whole community at an early stage, with a close focus on youth work, health and education.

This programme fully aligns with the approach set out in the Home Office’s Serious Violence Strategy and builds on a deep and widespread commitment across the borough to tackle youth violence and support young people onto positive pathways to adulthood.