£41m home improvement programme unveiled

ENFİELD Council has unveiled plans to spend £41million on improving the quality of up to 7,000 of its homes this year with plans underway to identify future needs for a further programme of investment over the next five years and beyond.

This year the programme of works will include replacing lifts and providing enhanced fire safety measures in a number of high rise blocks as well as external works, new heating systems and new kitchens and bathrooms at properties across the borough.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Dino Lemonides, said: “We are committed to improving the quality of the housing stock in Enfield and this significant investment will go a long way towards achieving that objective.

“Living in a warm, dry well maintained home should be a basic human right and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all Council tenants in Enfield live in good conditions in properties which meet their families needs.

The decision to invest in the Major Works Programme was made by Enfield Council’s Cabinet at its February meeting.