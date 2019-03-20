IADD held ‘Women and Achievement’ panel 

UK Atatürk Thoughts Association (IADD), organised their third ‘Women and Achievement’ panel. The event took place on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Azerbeijan House.

The meeting attracted the attention of men as well women representatives and members from NGOS. Semra Eren Nijhar moderated the panel while the main speakers were Ece Clarke and Nesil Çalışkan.

The program began with the opening speech of IADD President Jale Özer. Özer state in her speech, “Nowadays, International Women’s Labor Day is no longer just celebrations, but about women’s rights development, violence against women, harassment and murders, children brides, girls who are not sent to school, equal pay for equal work, equal place of women in culture, art and politics.

I think that the issues should be processed not only on 8 March but every day to create awareness and voices must be heard based upon these important issues related t women in the world and Turkey.”

Özer underlined that, according to the World Bank report, only 6 countries in the world gave women equal economic rights for women, however Turkey is 85 out of 187 countries.

The Enfield Council leader Nesil Çalışkan, who is a graduate of LSE, emphasized the importance of being brave and outgoing hence, highlighted the significance of sexual inequality in Europe, including the UK. Çalışkan asserted that whilst going towards 2020, gender inequality is exists.

She added that she was delighted to be elected as the leader of the borough whereby she was raised. Hence, Çalışkan said that will always work for all sectors to represent different societies living in the boundaries of her council and she will try to be the voice of everyone.