TWPA celebrates International Women’s Day

Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association of England (TWPA), one of the deeply rooted and well-established associations in England, celebrated International Women’s Day.

The event took place on 8 March Friday at Grand Palace.

Turgay Deniz, Chair of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce (KTTO), Candan Avunduk, Chair of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Industry (KTSO), and Cafer Gürcafer, Chair of the Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association, attended to the event.

The event took please with intense participation of women.

Duygu Tağmaç, who was the presenter of the event, read an effective and emotional poem which touched on the importance of women. Ayşe İbrahim, the chair of TWPA started her speech by expressing her appreication to those who attended to the event. Ibrahim underlined the significance of International Women’s Day. Turgay Deniz, the Chair of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (KTTO), congratulated all the women and presented a plaque to Leyla Kemal, the chair of the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations. After the speeches were completed, the members of the Board of Directors of TWPA went on stage and gave flowers to the former chair of the association Aysın Yılmaz, and Leyla Kemal, the chair of the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations.