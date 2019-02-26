Schools to teach menstrual health by 2020

Menstrual health will be taught in all schools across England by 2020, the Department of Education has announced.

Students aged 11 and above will now be taught about menstrual related conditions such as endometriosis, as well as other topics including consent and sexting, in a major shake up of existing relationship and sex education (RSE) guidelines.

As it currently stands, most pupils in primary school are taught about periods but critics have repeatedly said menstrual education doesn’t go far enough.

Consent is also to be taught at school.

And children will learn about domestic violence, relationships and staying safe online.