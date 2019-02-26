Weather record broken again today!

Today is the hottest day on record for February 21.3C

5 saat önce
0 118 Bir dakikadan az

Yesterday saw the 1998 record for February’s hottest day broken in 20.8°C at at Porthmadog, Gwynedd in Wales.

Yesterday’s 20.8C record has been short lived today the Met Office has recorder a high of 21.3C in Kew Gardens London.

The record has been broken for the second convective day.

This time last year the UK experienced its coldest February in five years, with yellow and amber weather warnings in place across the country and predictions of anywhere between five and 15cm of snow.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

5 saat önce
72

Schools to teach menstrual health by 2020

1 gün önce
277

Today is February’s hottest day on record

6 gün önce
155

The Independent Group: 48hr in and more popular than the Lib Dems

1 hafta önce
153

Labour Split: Seven MPs resign

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin