Weather record broken again today! Today is the hottest day on record for February 21.3C

Yesterday saw the 1998 record for February’s hottest day broken in 20.8°C at at Porthmadog, Gwynedd in Wales.

Yesterday’s 20.8C record has been short lived today the Met Office has recorder a high of 21.3C in Kew Gardens London.

The record has been broken for the second convective day.

This time last year the UK experienced its coldest February in five years, with yellow and amber weather warnings in place across the country and predictions of anywhere between five and 15cm of snow.