Turkish flag raised outside Barking Town Hall A memorial service has been held for the victim of a fatal stabbing a year after his death.

A memorial service has been held for the victim of a fatal stabbing a year after his death.

The Turkish flag was raised outside the Barking Town Hall.

More than 80 people including the Turkish ambassador Ümit Yalçın attended to the Barking Town Hall on Monday, 11 February for the service in memory of Hasan Ozcan who was stabbed to death aged 19 in Abbey Road on February 3 last year.

Ümit Yalçın, Tukey’s ambassador thanked Barking and Dagenham Council for hosting the ceremony.

“It is a kind gesture to the Turkish community. We must continue to protect our young people’s lives and also protect their hopes for the future. I congratulate all of you for your struggle and solidarity. I especially congratulate dear Hasan’s esteemed family and family members. No life can ever be fulfilled, and no ceremony will fulfill it.

But I believe that this ceremony and solidarity holds a spiritual importance. I would like to congratulate you all on the basis of solidarity and respect. I congratulate you one by one. I also praise the UID for being a part of such an incentive. We’il be in solidarity. We will share our pain, but we will always look forward for hope.” Yalçın said.

A Turkish language school based at Gascoigne Primary School in Barking was opened in memory of Hasan last month.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, the council’s deputy leader, said: “Hasan’s death was a tragic loss. Our hearts are with his family and friends.

From this heart-breaking event, Hasan’s family and the Turkish community have shown incredible determination to stopping knife crime. We share this determination with them. We all wish for peace and harmony in our communities.”