Mayor of Enfield Karakuş has written a play

A play written by the Mayor of Enfield which aims to break down barriers between communities and spread joy between communities is due to open at the Millfield Theatre in February.

Tickets for Together We are Enfield, on Tuesday 26 February, the brainchild of Cllr Saray Karakuş, are available from www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk and cost £10 each.

Cllr Karakuş said: “Together We Are Enfield tells the story of our fantastic borough and demonstrates that we should be proud of what we have built and the contributions of all of our diverse and brilliant communities to protect the beauties and treasures of Enfield.

“I wanted to explore the themes of belonging, community service and the way that once you’ve lived in Enfield, it always has a place in your heart. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it.

It is a celebration of Enfield and all the good things it has to offer and all the money we raise will go towards my Mayoral Charity “Together We Are Enfield”

It charts the story of a man who grew up in Enfield but moved out of the borough in later life, although his love and affection for the area never left never left.

While away, he makes sure that his Enfield links remain strong to ensure he still feels part of the community and he is drawn back to Enfield after achieving great success as a documentary director.

He decides to make a documentary about Enfield, highlighting the vibrant town and its wonderful people which achieves great success.

The play introduces many aspects of Enfield that are sometimes forgotten and many people who live here are not recognised for the wonderful work and voluntary services that they provide.

It will encourage integration and community spirit which often gets lost in daily life.