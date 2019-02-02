Meeting held on universal credit

An informative meeting on universal credit was held by ‘Stop and Scrap Universal Credit Haringey’ at the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi.

At the meeting the public meeting held in Wood Green, a detailed information on the recent changes about universal credit were provided to the participants. Hence, the negative effects of the universal credit were evaluated and explained.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, Disability Rights Defender Miriam Binder, PCS Union Secretary General Assistant Chris Baugh, Haringey Council Cabinet Member Kaushika Amin, Employment and Poverty Researcher Linda Grant took part in the meeting. Many community members joined and exchanged information on universal credit. The members of the community received information by asking questions to the speakers after the meeting.

UNIVERSAL CREDIT IN HARINGEY

Haringey became a Universal Credit Full Service area on 24 October 2018. Since then most working-age people in Haringey are no longer able to make a new claim for Housing Benefit or any of the other legacy benefits and Tax Credits Universal Credit replaces.