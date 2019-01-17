“More needs to be done to solve ethnicity pay gaps”

THE Mayor of London stated “more needs to be done” to solve the pay gap between white people and people form ethnic minorities.

In reference to the new figures, from 2018, figures outline the difference in pay between white people and Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) background at the Greater London Authority (GLA).

The average pay of white employee working for the GLA is stated to be £24.41 per hour.

However for someone from an ethnic minority is set to be £21.41 per hour which is an 11.4 percent gap even though this is down by 16 percent from 2017.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan stated: “The colour of your skin should have no bearing on what you can achieve. We’ve made progress at City Hall and across the group, but this data clearly shows there is more work to be done.

While we should be proud of the progress made, there’s no denying the data presents a mixed picture and there is much more we need to do.

Those organisations in which the ethnicity pay gaps has increased must redouble their efforts to tackle this issue head-on.”

The Mayor’s Office for Police and Crime (MOPAC) and Transport for London recognized their ethnicity pay gaps up between 2017 and 2018 by 3.5 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively.

City Hall claimed that the reason for the ethnicity pay gap is the lack of staff from ethnic minorities at the GLA – not because white people and those from ethnic minorities are paid differently for the same roles.