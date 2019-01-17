Kim and Kanye expecting fourth child

KIM Kardashian has accepted that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West during a US TV interview.

Kim revealed the couple were expecting a boy via a surrogate mother.

She was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who were said to be shocked that Kim was sharing the news.

Kim and Kanye already have three children – North, Saint and Chicago – who are aged between five and one year. Chicago was also born by surrogate.

Kim confessed she’d already let the cat out of the bag after having too many alcoholic drinks at Christmas.

“Well, it’s out there, I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk” she told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Kim gave no hint of when the baby was due, other than it would be “sometime soon”.