Poundland engagement ring on sale for Valentine’s day

AN enjoyment ring is being sold at Poundland for a spectacular price of £1 and has triggered a great debate on social media.

A photo was shared in the Facebook group ‘Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK’ released a silver ring with a red jewel, illustrated in a red heart- shaped box, along with the caption “because we promise they’ll want to choose their own”.

One poster commented: “Is this not the best idea ever? Buy a cheap ring from Poundland to propose then go to the shop so you can pick a proper one together.”

Poundland have stated that the rings available in a range of colours are inclusive of their new Valentine’s Day variety, also their proving people the chance propose, “Before they need to invest in the real rock.”

The Poundland store stated to the Press Association: “These are beautiful placeholder rings because we know they’ll want to buy their own.

We’re looking forward to the Poundland proposal becoming the way it’s done. Our bling ring is setting the scene for the real deal.”