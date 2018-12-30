Young MUSAID UK helping the homeless

MEMBERS of the Young MUSAID UK came together to help the most in need across the capital this week, President of MUSIAD UK Mr Mustafa Demir and President of Young Musiad UK Mr Ali Aybakar led an emergency winter assistance campaign.

Winter supplier like blankets, soup and more was given out to the homeless across the capital on Tuesday 25 December. One of the individuals expressed their thanks saying: us “No one has noticed me in the last 2 hours. Thank you for noticing me and for your help. God bless you”.

MUSAID UK stated: The distributions were made on a day called ‘Christmas Day’…Considering that it’s a duty of the Muslim to see the needy, regardless of religion, language and race. We are all in the same humanity and it is our duty to give as we get. The Islamic religion has always paid attention to the oppressed.”