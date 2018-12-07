Letter campaign took place for Zeynep Yıldırım A letter campaign was organised by the European Confederation of Alevi Unions as a result of the arrest of Zeynep Yıldırım, the chairwomen of Armutlu Cemevi.

The letter campaign took place on Saturday, 1 December at 15:00pm.

The statement made by the British Alevi Federation is as follows:

“We strongly believe that Zeynep Yıldırım has not guilt and that she is strong advocate of justice and equality. Therefore, we have gathered on Saturday, 1 December at our Alevi Cultural Centers in order to invite everyone to join us and write letters to support Zeynep Yıldırım.

Hence, we have written our letters and placed them in envelopes and sent all of our letters together.”