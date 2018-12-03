Free parking in Croydon during festive period

CHRISTMAS shoppers will be pleased to hear that free parking will be provided in Croydon town centre within the festive period.

Within Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, free parking will be offered for on-street parking bays and in council-run car parks in Croydon.

However, you’ll have to careful of scrooge between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve when parking charges will return to normal.

Stuart King, the council’s cabinet lead for environment and transport, stated: “By making it easier to park in our borough we hope to make the holiday season a little bit better for everyone.

Our residents, shoppers and anyone visiting the borough can enjoy these extra allowances but drivers will still need to park considerately, showing consideration for other road users and pedestrians.”

In certain areas parking charges are not managed by the council therefore, drivers must ensure to check before they leave their car without a ticket. Also charges on yellow lines, bus lanes and restricted foot ways will still apply.