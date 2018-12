Enfield Alevi Cultural Centre held their first general assembly THE ENFIELD Alevi Cultural Centre held their first general assembly on Saturday, 24 November.

The board of directors are as follows:

Chairwomen – Zeynep Demir, Vice President – Miray Kaplan, Vice President – Hasan Gül, Secretary – Gülbahar Aslan, Assistant Secretary – Meral Ateş, Treasurer – Free Green, Accountant – Çiğdem Asar, Rızalık & Faith – Doğan Erdoğan, Women’s Commission – Dilek İncedal and Gülizar Karaoğlan, Culture, Arts & Education – Nadide Köroğlu, İnan Çiftçi, Zafer Çoban, Ersoy Tan and Nurettin Doğan Caner, Youth Commission – Mert Gürgür, Political – Mert Gürgür, Health Commission – Gülperi Öztaş and Press Associate – Ersoy Tan. The supervisory Board is inclusive of Aydın Yeşiltaş, Şengül Ontas and Şenol Büyüktaş, Board of discipline Özlem Şahin, Sabit Kurnaz and Nedim Asutay, Women’s commission. Meryem İncedal, Naciye Özer Gülcan Ergisi, Hülya Esmer. Consent & Belief Board Şenol Büyüktaş, Meral Ateş, Doğan Erdoğan Şükrü Taşçı, İsmail İncedal, Kemal Doğan, Celal Göksal. Press associate, Ertan Şahin, Necati Atagül and Ali Sizer. Law Commission Miray Kaplan, Bektaş Özer and Gizem Tiskaya. Health Commission Nida Gülşen, Aziz Yıldız and Miray Kaplan. Culture, Art, Education, Derya Alıbabaoğlu, Emel Çiçek Mountain, Nadide Köroğlu Sevim Özçelik, Saime Kaynar, Serap Çolakİlhan Genç, Mustafa Kıçlık, Yalçın Demirpolat, Şenol Büyüktaş, Hasan Bölücek Alkan Karaçam, Mehmet Arslan and Özlem Şahin. Internal Services, Cennet Kıraç, Sabit Kurnaz, Mustafa Akgöz Hülya Esmer, Musa Aydogan. Politics Committee, Nesimi Erbil, Umut Senik, Haydar Ulus, Mert Gürgür, Aydın Yeşiltaş.