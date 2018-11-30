Public meeting against suicide and conflict was held 

DEMOCRATIC Union Power organised a public meeting on 25 November on suicide and conflict.

The public meeting was held in Kirkisraklilar Association on Sunday. At the meeting, suicide among the community and mobbing events where discussed. Thus, these matters has been described as the bleeding wounds of the community, especially in London. The members of the Democratic Power Union, stated that they needed to concentrate on their agenda in the field of suicide and mobbing, also asserting that they would continue their efforts to combat suicide and mobbing problems after the meeting. Noting that the problems of suicide and mobbing are a great problem not only for our society, but for all of London as a whole.

The speakers also mentioned the psychological and sociological dimensions of suicide. Latest figures show that there were 5 thousand 821 suicides in 2017 and most of these occurred in London. The speakers stated: “In our society, especially in recent years, increasing suicide problem may be closely linked to the gangs, while the young people in the community should be kept away from gangs and illegal events. In order to exchange information with the community and to determine the paths to be followed in order to keep young people away from suicide and mobbing events, public committees such as Enfield, Hackney and Haringey will be formed.”