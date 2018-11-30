Day-Mer: Choose your path and attend to our event DAYMER has organised a great day for both young people and families to attend a informative evenet where they will be able to ask questions in regards to education and their future career paths.

The event is called ‘Choosing your pathway’, which is set to take place on Sunday, 2 December at the London Community Center, 22 Moorefield Road, London N17 6PY.

Day-Mer has made the following statement about the event:

If you are looking for answers to various questions, simply join the Day-Mer youth event. Teachers, doctors, architects, engineers, journalists, academicians and many other professionals will particapte in our event.

Hence, for everyone facing multiple paths for their future in GCSEs colleges universities apprenticeships higher education options and of ages. Come down to meet professionals in healthcare, legal, academia, music, media, gaming and many more industries to find out more about routes into your dream job.

Entrance to the event is free. For more information, please contact us via phone, email or facebook: 020 72758440, info@daymer.org, www.daymer.org, www.facebook.com/daymeryouth”