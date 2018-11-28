Google increases shopping on UK High Streets

EFFORTS to increase the number of people shopping on UK High Streets has been given a boost by search giant Google.

3 saat önce
0 52 Bir dakikadan az

EFFORTS to increase the number of people shopping on UK High Streets has been given a boost by search giant Google.

It has teamed up with start-up NearSt to help consumers see what is available in their local shops via the web.

The search results will also tell people the distance to the shop and the price of goods for sale.

The live inventory system should help make it “as easy to shop locally as it is online” said Google.

NearSt was founded three years ago by digital brand experts Nick Brackenbury and Max Kreijn.

Mr Kreijn literally had a “lightbulb moment” when one of the bulbs in his flat went, and he searched online to buy a replacement.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

2 gün önce
182

Google buzdolabınızı açtığınızda acıktığınızı anlayabilecek

4 gün önce
159

Aksaray citizens in London are uniting

1 hafta önce
127

Calls to ban ‘freakshake’ in the UK

1 hafta önce
157

Fastest UK economy grows since 2016

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin