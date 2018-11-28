Google increases shopping on UK High Streets EFFORTS to increase the number of people shopping on UK High Streets has been given a boost by search giant Google.

It has teamed up with start-up NearSt to help consumers see what is available in their local shops via the web.

The search results will also tell people the distance to the shop and the price of goods for sale.

The live inventory system should help make it “as easy to shop locally as it is online” said Google.

NearSt was founded three years ago by digital brand experts Nick Brackenbury and Max Kreijn.

Mr Kreijn literally had a “lightbulb moment” when one of the bulbs in his flat went, and he searched online to buy a replacement.