Aksaray citizens in London are uniting IN regards of a large population in the UK, Aksaraylılar have decided to gather under the roof of association in London.

IN regards of a large population in the UK, Aksaraylılar have decided to gather under the roof of association in London.

For the first meeting, where the new board of directors will be determined, the authorities called on the Aksaray people living in London to particapate. The first meeting will be held at Devran Restaurant in Haringey, North London.

The founders of the association stated:

“On 25 November, at 18:30 will be meeting at Devran Restaurant, located in north London. The aim is to officially establish the association and proceed with the first meeting to determine the board members. In this meeting, there will be an evaluation of the establishment of our association. Activities will be presented to our members and suggestions will be taken into recommendation.

We would appreciate it for everyone to attend the meeting on behalf our association and our citizens of Aksaray. Thus, we wish the success of our association which will pursue many activities in the future.”