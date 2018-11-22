Calışkan: “My thoughts are with the local community” POLITICIANs have urged people to come forward after a weekend of violence in Edmonton.

During the weekend shooting and stabbing occurred in Edmonton which has left 7 people injured. No arrests have been made so far, however, police invoked stop and search powers from Sunday night to 8am this morning in Edmonton.

Kate Osamor, MP for Edmonton, reacted to the news of the incidents over the weekend.

Osamor stated: “I am horrified to hear reports of multiple stabbings in Edmonton on Sunday evening, and of a shooting nearby in Enfield on Saturday. This is terrible news, and I implore anyone who knows anything about these events to contact the police.

This violence must stop. Our communities cannot bear the fear, worry and devastation violence leaves. The lives of families, friends and loved ones of young people caught up in violence are being torn apart.

This Government must bear the responsibility for austerity and the devastating cuts it has inflicted on policing, local government and youth services. You can’t keep the public safe on the cheap, and it’s very clear that the Tories are failing in their duty to protect the public and keep our citizens safe.”

Enfield Council Leader, Cllr Nesil Calışkan said: “I am deeply concerned about the violent incidents that have occurred over the weekend in Edmonton. My thoughts are with the local community.

We continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police on community safety and will provide any support that is required. In the meantime, if you have any information which could help in this investigation, I would urge you to contact the Metropolitan Police.”