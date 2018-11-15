Tuncalı marks TRNC independence anniversary

TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı shared a statement in regards to the independent anniversary of Northern Cyprus.

Tuncalı stated:

“We share the happiness and pride of celebrating 35 years of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriot public, for years of battling for independence, with the support from the Republic of Turkey and Anatolian publics support, on 15 November 1983 the North side of Cyprus was announced its independence and became the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. This is our battles most meaningful treasure and our strongest decision.

Today we feel pride in what our Republic has gained, knowing that we have our own independent government, we are working hard to bring our government to the best point.

In 35 years the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus has made a lot of progress in various areas, these include, living as a democracy, the independence working of the judgement in law, the rising of the economy, social justice and rights and freedom among so many others and has succeeded in protecting its social status.

I want to pay my respects and remember the fallen soldiers who fought in order for the public of Northern Cyprus to gain their freedom, I greet our generals with appreciation and gratefulness and to all the citizens living in the United Kingdom, I wish them a happy Republic Anniversary with love and respect.”

TRNC RECEPTION

The London Representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will hold a reception on Thursday, November 15th.

The reception will be held on Thursday, November 15 at the Hyatt Regency London at 19.00pm. The reception will be hosted by the TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı and her spouse İlhan Tuncalı on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the TRNC.