Turkish Cypriot Engineers Association elects new board members

THE Turkish Cypriot Engineers Association (TCEA), held a General Assembly and elected its new president and the board of directors. At the General Assembly held in Salieri, one of London’s elite restaurants, the president and her deputies were elected during the meeting. After the election of the president, financial reports were passed to the members and acquitted. The activity and financial reports of the period passed to the members were read and acquitted.

DR. ESİN SIRRI ELECTED AS PRESIDENT

Esin Sırrı was appointed president of the association, while Atakan Tahir, Dr. Füsun Nadiri, Mine Bayar, Öner Kulle, Soyer Nadiri and Keziban Kulle were appointed as board members.

The Turkish Cypriot Engineers Association was founded in London on May 24, 1987 and has been active for 31 years.

This association is known for organising technical seminars, excursions and schooling for professional knowledge and social issues.

In addition, every year in March, a portion of the income of the balloon is sent to those in need of help. The association is known for providing stationary needs for 3 schools in Turkey also provided support for homeless victims in Pakistan as a result of an earthquake.

